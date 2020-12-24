Canzone Pubblicità Brosway My way: video e testo del brano

Da qualche settimana è in rotazione nei palinsesti pubblicitari lo spot della nuova pubblicità di Brosway My Way. Nel video vediamo tre modelle alternarsi fra scatti fotografici, selfie e bolle di sapone. Tre volti che incarnano stili diversi, dal rock a quello più fashion e classico. Rivediamo di seguito il clip pubblicitario per intero:

E veniamo adesso alla canzone che fa da colonna sonora allo spot. Il brano scelto per la pubblicità di Brosway My Way è We Are Beautiful dei Panzer Flower (featuring Hubert Tubbs).

We Are Beautiful – Testo

We are beautiful wanna get some get some

We are beautiful wanna get some get some

I finished the day

Spark

A face, a gate, a great hole

A tweak, a move to let go

Where to stay

It can be real

Hush no time our body feels

The move, it looks so right

She dance and knows how to get some

Wave into the camera

Posing on the bright light

We are beautiful wanna get some get some

We are beautiful wanna get some get some

A place, a day where do you go

We spend all the night on the dance floor

Now we know how you feel

Hush no doubt, no better deal

You rip it off (rip it off)

You pick me up (pick me up)

Share it, feel the powers

And let me know (let me know)

You’re free to go (free to go)

Posing on the bright light

We are beautiful wanna get some get some

We are beautiful wanna get some get some

We are beautiful wanna get some get some

We are beautiful wanna get some get some

Wanna get some

We are beautiful

We are beautiful wanna get some get some

We are beautiful wanna get some get some

Wanna get some

We are beautiful