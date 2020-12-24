Canzone Pubblicità Brosway My way: video e testo del brano

Da qualche settimana è in rotazione nei palinsesti pubblicitari lo spot della nuova pubblicità di Brosway My Way. Nel video vediamo tre modelle alternarsi fra scatti fotografici, selfie e bolle di sapone. Tre volti che incarnano stili diversi, dal rock a quello più fashion e classico. Rivediamo di seguito il clip pubblicitario per intero:
E veniamo adesso alla canzone che fa da colonna sonora allo spot. Il brano scelto per la pubblicità di Brosway My Way è We Are Beautiful dei Panzer Flower (featuring Hubert Tubbs).
Prima di lasciarvi al video ascolto del brano e al testo, vi ricordiamo che nella nostra sezione Colonne Sonore trovate tante altre canzoni delle pubblicità, dei film e delle serie TV.
We Are Beautiful – Testo
We are beautiful wanna get some get some
We are beautiful wanna get some get some
I finished the day
Spark
A face, a gate, a great hole
A tweak, a move to let go
Where to stay
It can be real
Hush no time our body feels
The move, it looks so right
She dance and knows how to get some
Wave into the camera
Posing on the bright light
We are beautiful wanna get some get some
We are beautiful wanna get some get some
A place, a day where do you go
We spend all the night on the dance floor
Now we know how you feel
Hush no doubt, no better deal
You rip it off (rip it off)
You pick me up (pick me up)
Share it, feel the powers
And let me know (let me know)
You’re free to go (free to go)
Posing on the bright light
We are beautiful wanna get some get some
We are beautiful wanna get some get some
We are beautiful wanna get some get some
We are beautiful wanna get some get some
Wanna get some
We are beautiful
We are beautiful wanna get some get some
We are beautiful wanna get some get some
Wanna get some
We are beautiful