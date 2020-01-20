Someone You Loved: testo e traduzione della canzone di Lewis Capaldi

Per alcuni Lewis Capaldi è il nuovo fenomeno pop mondiale, per altri è il nuovo Ed Sheeran e per altri ancora un nome qualunque apparso sul Web. In realtà Capaldi è un cantautore scozzese che sta facendo tanto parlare di sé e che potrebbe realmente diventare il nuovo fenomeno pop planetario.

Per darvi qualche numero che avvalori questa tesi, vi diciamo che Lewis è stato nominato nella sezione Critics’ Choice Award ai Brit Awards 2019 e che lo scorso marzo il suo singolo dal titolo “Someone You Loved” ha conquistato la UK Singles Chart dove è rimasto in vetta per ben 7 settimana di fila.

Inoltre, se questo non bastasse, lo scorso Ottobre Someone You Loved ha raggiunto la prima posizione nella US Billboard Hot 100.

Someone You Loved è il terzo singolo estratto dal suo album di esordio (dal titolo Breach) ed ha già superato 101 milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube.

Di seguito trovate il video originale, il testo e la traduzione del brano. Buon ascolto.

Testo e traduzione di Someone You Loved

I’m going under and this time I fear there’s no one to save me

Sto cadendo e questa volta ho paura che non ci sia nessuno a salvarmi

This all or nothing, really, got a way of driving me crazy

Questo tutto o niente, davvero, mi ha fatto davvero impazzire

I need somebody to heal

Ho bisogno di qualcuno da curare

Somebody to know

Qualcuno da conoscere

Somebody to have

Qualcuno da avere

Somebody to hold

Qualcuno da tenere

It’s easy to say, but it’s never the same

È facile a dirsi, ma non è mai la stessa cosa

I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain

Immagino mi piacesse il modo in cui anestetizzavi tutto il dolore

Now the day bleeds into nightfall

Adesso il giorno scorre fino a diventare notte

And you’re not here

E tu non sei qui

To get me through it all

Per farmi superare tutto

I let my guard down

Ho abbassato la mia guardia

And then you pulled the rug

E tu mi hai fatto cedere il terreno sotto i piedi

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

Mi stavo quasi abituando a essere qualcuno che amavi

I’m going under and this time I fear there’s no one to turn to

Sto cadendo e questa volta ho paura che non ci sia nessuno verso cui girarsi

This all or nothing way of loving got me sleeping without you

Questo modo di amarci “tutto o niente” mi ha portato a dormire senza di te

Now, I need somebody to know

ora, ho bisogno di qualcuno da conoscere

Somebody to heal

Qualcuno da curare

Somebody to have

Qualcuno da avere

Just to know how it feels

Solo per sapere cosa si provi

It’s easy to say, but it’s never the same

È facile a dirsi, ma non è mai lo stesso

I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape

Immaginavo mi piacesse il modo in cui mi aiutavi a scappare

Now the day bleeds into nightfall

Adesso il giorno scorre fino a diventare notte

And you’re not here

E tu non sei qui

To get me through it all

Per farmi superare tutto

I let my guard down

Ho abbassato la mia guardia

And then you pulled the rug

E tu mi hai fatto cedere il terreno sotto i piedi

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

Mi stavo quasi abituando a essere qualcuno che amavi

And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes

E qualche volta chiudo gli occhi quando fa troppo male

I fall into your arms

Cado nelle tue braccia

I’ll be safe in your sound till I come back around

Sarò al sicuro nel tuo suono finché non ritornerò

For now the day bleeds into nightfall

Per ora il giorno si dissangua nella notte

And you’re not here

E tu non sei qui

To get me through it all

Per farmi superare tutto

I let my guard down

Ho abbassato la mia guardia

and then you pulled the rug

E tu mi hai fatto cedere il terreno sotto i piedi

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

Mi stavo quasi abituando a essere qualcuno che amavi

But now the day bleeds into nightfall

Ma adesso il giorno si dissangua nella notte

And you’re not here

E tu non sei qui

To get me through it all

Per farmi superare tutto

I let my guard down

Ho abbassato la mia guardia

And then you pulled the rug

E tu mi hai fatto cedere il terreno sotto i piedi

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

Mi stavo quasi abituando a essere qualcuno che amavi

I let my guard down

Ho abbassato la mia guardia

And then you pulled the rug

E tu mi hai fatto cedere il terreno sotto i piedi

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

Mi stavo quasi abituando a essere qualcuno che amavi