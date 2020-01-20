Someone You Loved: testo e traduzione della canzone di Lewis Capaldi

Per alcuni Lewis Capaldi è il nuovo fenomeno pop mondiale, per altri è il nuovo Ed Sheeran e per altri ancora un nome qualunque apparso sul Web. In realtà Capaldi è un cantautore scozzese che sta facendo tanto parlare di sé e che potrebbe realmente diventare il nuovo fenomeno pop planetario.
Per darvi qualche numero che avvalori questa tesi, vi diciamo che Lewis è stato nominato nella sezione Critics’ Choice Award ai Brit Awards 2019 e che lo scorso marzo il suo singolo dal titolo “Someone You Loved” ha conquistato la UK Singles Chart dove è rimasto in vetta per ben 7 settimana di fila.
Inoltre, se questo non bastasse, lo scorso Ottobre Someone You Loved ha raggiunto la prima posizione nella US Billboard Hot 100.
Someone You Loved è il terzo singolo estratto dal suo album di esordio (dal titolo Breach) ed ha già superato 101 milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube.
Di seguito trovate il video originale, il testo e la traduzione del brano. Buon ascolto.
Testo e traduzione di Someone You Loved
I’m going under and this time I fear there’s no one to save me
Sto cadendo e questa volta ho paura che non ci sia nessuno a salvarmi
This all or nothing, really, got a way of driving me crazy
Questo tutto o niente, davvero, mi ha fatto davvero impazzire
I need somebody to heal
Ho bisogno di qualcuno da curare
Somebody to know
Qualcuno da conoscere
Somebody to have
Qualcuno da avere
Somebody to hold
Qualcuno da tenere
It’s easy to say, but it’s never the same
È facile a dirsi, ma non è mai la stessa cosa
I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain
Immagino mi piacesse il modo in cui anestetizzavi tutto il dolore
Now the day bleeds into nightfall
Adesso il giorno scorre fino a diventare notte
And you’re not here
E tu non sei qui
To get me through it all
Per farmi superare tutto
I let my guard down
Ho abbassato la mia guardia
And then you pulled the rug
E tu mi hai fatto cedere il terreno sotto i piedi
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
Mi stavo quasi abituando a essere qualcuno che amavi
I’m going under and this time I fear there’s no one to turn to
Sto cadendo e questa volta ho paura che non ci sia nessuno verso cui girarsi
This all or nothing way of loving got me sleeping without you
Questo modo di amarci “tutto o niente” mi ha portato a dormire senza di te
Now, I need somebody to know
ora, ho bisogno di qualcuno da conoscere
Somebody to heal
Qualcuno da curare
Somebody to have
Qualcuno da avere
Just to know how it feels
Solo per sapere cosa si provi
It’s easy to say, but it’s never the same
È facile a dirsi, ma non è mai lo stesso
I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape
Immaginavo mi piacesse il modo in cui mi aiutavi a scappare
Now the day bleeds into nightfall
Adesso il giorno scorre fino a diventare notte
And you’re not here
E tu non sei qui
To get me through it all
Per farmi superare tutto
I let my guard down
Ho abbassato la mia guardia
And then you pulled the rug
E tu mi hai fatto cedere il terreno sotto i piedi
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
Mi stavo quasi abituando a essere qualcuno che amavi
And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes
E qualche volta chiudo gli occhi quando fa troppo male
I fall into your arms
Cado nelle tue braccia
I’ll be safe in your sound till I come back around
Sarò al sicuro nel tuo suono finché non ritornerò
For now the day bleeds into nightfall
Per ora il giorno si dissangua nella notte
And you’re not here
E tu non sei qui
To get me through it all
Per farmi superare tutto
I let my guard down
Ho abbassato la mia guardia
and then you pulled the rug
E tu mi hai fatto cedere il terreno sotto i piedi
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
Mi stavo quasi abituando a essere qualcuno che amavi
But now the day bleeds into nightfall
Ma adesso il giorno si dissangua nella notte
And you’re not here
E tu non sei qui
To get me through it all
Per farmi superare tutto
I let my guard down
Ho abbassato la mia guardia
And then you pulled the rug
E tu mi hai fatto cedere il terreno sotto i piedi
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
Mi stavo quasi abituando a essere qualcuno che amavi
I let my guard down
Ho abbassato la mia guardia
And then you pulled the rug
E tu mi hai fatto cedere il terreno sotto i piedi
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
Mi stavo quasi abituando a essere qualcuno che amavi