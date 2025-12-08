Newsletter

Golden Globe 2026: lista completa delle nomination

Di : Martina Fabbri

Golden Globe 2026: tutte le nomination
La Hollywood Foreign Press ha svelato le nomination per i Golden Globe 2026: una rosa che mette in luce blockbuster, autori di culto e serie tv diventate fenomeno. Tra i candidati spiccano produzioni attese e qualche sorpresa, mentre la corsa verso gli Oscar si profila già intensa.

Film in gara: i titoli che ambiscono al premio maggiore

La lista per il cinema conferma i favoriti e apre a film molto diversi tra loro. Una battaglia dopo l’altra appare tra i più citati, mentre il musical Wicked: For Good porta con sé nomi pop come Ariana Grande.

Miglior film drammatico

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • Un semplice incidente

  • L’agente segreto

  • Sentimental Value

  • I peccatori

Miglior film musical o commedia

  • Blue Moon

  • Bugonia

  • Marty Supreme

  • No Other Choice – Non c’è altra scelta

  • Nouvelle Vague

  • Una battaglia dopo l’altra

Registi, sceneggiature e colonne sonore in lizza

Registi affermati e autori emergenti si contendono consenso e visibilità. Le nomination abbracciano generi diversi, dal grande cinema di regia alla musica originale.

Registi candidati

  • Paul Thomas Anderson — Una battaglia dopo l’altra

  • Ryan Coogler — I peccatori

  • Guillermo Del Toro — Frankenstein

  • Jafar Panahi — Un semplice incidente

  • Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value

  • Chloé Zhao — Hamnet

Sceneggiature nominate

  • Una battaglia dopo l’altra

  • Marty Supreme

  • I peccatori

  • Un semplice incidente

  • Sentimental Value

  • Hamnet

Colonne sonore e canzoni originali

  • Colonna sonora:

    • Alexandre Desplat — Frankenstein

    • Ludwig Göransson — I peccatori

    • Johnny Greenwood — Una battaglia dopo l’altra

    • Kangding Ray — Sirat

    • Max Richter — Hamnet

    • Hans Zimmer — F1

  • Canzone originale:

    • “Dream As One” — Avatar: Fire and Ash

    • “Golden” — KPop Demon Hunters

    • “I Lied To You” — I peccatori

    • “No Place Like Home” — Wicked: For Good

    • “The Girl in the Bubble” — Wicked: For Good

    • “Train Dreams” — Train Dreams

Premi attoriali nel cinema: protagonisti e comprimari

Volti noti e nuove rivelazioni si sfidano nelle categorie principali. Tra i candidati, nomi da blockbuster e da cinema d’autore.

Protagonisti (dramma)

  • Joel Edgerton — Train Dreams

  • Oscar Isaac — Frankenstein

  • Dwayne Johnson — The Smashing Machine

  • Michael B. Jordan — I peccatori

  • Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent

  • Jeremy Allen White — Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Protagoniste (dramma)

  • Jessie Buckley — Hamnet

  • Jennifer Lawrence — Die My Love

  • Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value

  • Julia Roberts — After the Hunt

  • Tessa Thompson — Hedda

  • Eva Victor — Sorry Baby

Protagonisti (musical/commedia)

  • Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme

  • George Clooney — Jay Kelly

  • Leonardo DiCaprio — Una battaglia dopo l’altra

  • Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon

  • Lee Byung-Hun — No Other Choice

  • Jesse Plemons — Bugonia

Protagoniste (musical/commedia)

  • Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

  • Cynthia Erivo — Wicked: For Good

  • Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue

  • Chase Infiniti — Una battaglia dopo l’altra

  • Amanda Seyfried — The Testament of Ann Lee

  • Emma Stone — Bugonia

Attori e attrici non protagonisti

  • Migliore attore non protagonista:

    • Benicio Del Toro — Una battaglia dopo l’altra

    • Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein

    • Paul Mescal — Hamnet

    • Sean Penn — Una battaglia dopo l’altra

    • Adam Sandler — Jay Kelly

    • Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value

  • Migliore attrice non protagonista:

    • Emily Blunt — The Smashing Machine

    • Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value

    • Ariana Grande — Wicked: For Good

    • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value

    • Amy Madigan — Weapons

    • Teyana Taylor — Una battaglia dopo l’altra

Serie TV: drama e comedy che dominano la stagione

Nel settore televisivo, alcune serie consolidate si ripresentano con forza. Only Murders in the Building mantiene ruoli chiave nelle nomination comedy.

Migliori serie drammatiche

  • The Diplomat

  • The Pitt

  • Pluribus

  • Scissione (Severance)

  • Slow Horses

  • The White Lotus

Migliori serie commedia o musical

  • Abbott Elementary

  • The Bear

  • Hacks

  • Nobody Wants This

  • Only Murders in the Building

  • The Studio

Premi attoriali nelle serie (drama)

  • Sterling K. Brown — Paradise

  • Diego Luna — Andor

  • Gary Oldman — Slow Horses

  • Mark Ruffalo — Task

  • Adam Scott — Scissione (Severance)

  • Noah Wyle — The Pitt

Premi attoriali nelle serie (commedia)

  • Adam Brody — Nobody Wants This

  • Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

  • Glen Powell — Chad Powers

  • Seth Rogen — The Studio

  • Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

  • Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Premi femminili nelle serie

  • Kathy Bates — Matlock

  • Britt Lower — Scissione (Severance)

  • Helen Mirren — Mobland

  • Bella Ramsey — The Last Of Us

  • Keri Russell — The Diplomat

  • Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus

Miniserie, performance televisive e ruoli di supporto

Anche le miniserie e i film per la tv raccolgono nomi importanti tra interpreti e supporti tecnici.

Miniserie o film televisivo in gara

  • Adolescence

  • All Her Fault

  • The Beast In Me

  • Black Mirror

  • Dying for Sex

  • The Girlfriend

Interpreti in miniserie o film tv

  • Jacob Elordi — The Narrow Road to the Deep North

  • Paul Giamatti — Black Mirror

  • Steven Graham — Adolescence

  • Charlie Hunnam — Monster: The Ed Gein Story

  • Jude Law — Black Rabbit

  • Matthew Rhys — The Beast In Me

Attrici in miniserie o film tv

  • Claire Danes — The Beast In Me

  • Rashida Jones — Black Mirror

  • Amanda Seyfried — Long Bright River

  • Sarah Snook — All Her Fault

  • Michelle Williams — Dying for Sex

  • Robin Wright — The Girlfriend

Ruoli non protagonisti in serie e miniserie

  • Owen Cooper — Adolescence

  • Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

  • Walton Goggins — The White Lotus

  • Jason Isaacs — The White Lotus

  • Tramell Tillman — Severance

  • Ashley Walters — Adolescence

Attrici non protagoniste in serie e miniserie

  • Carrie Coon — The White Lotus

  • Erin Doherty — Adolescence

  • Hannah Einbinder — Hacks

  • Catherine O’Hara — The Studio

  • Parker Posey — The White Lotus

  • Aimee Lou Wood — The White Lotus

Categorie speciali: animazione, incassi, podcast e stand-up

Le nomination toccano anche forme di intrattenimento diverse dal cinema tradizionale.

Animazione e film d’incasso

  • Film d’animazione:

    • Arco

    • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

    • Elio

    • KPop Demon Hunters

    • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

    • Zootropolis 2

  • Film per incassi:

    • Avatar: Fire and Ash

    • F1

    • KPop Demon Hunters

    • Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

    • I peccatori

    • Weapons

    • Wicked: For Good

    • Zootropolis 2

Stand-up e podcast

  • Stand-Up Comedy:

    • Bill Maher — Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

    • Brett Goldstein — The Second Best Night of Your Life

    • Kevin Hart — Acting My Age

    • Kumail Nanjiani — Night Thoughts

    • Ricky Gervais — Mortality

    • Sarah Silverman — Postmortem

  • Podcast:

    • Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

    • Call Her Daddy

    • Good Hang with Amy Poehler

    • The Mel Robbins Podcast

    • Smartless

    • Up First

Appuntamento per la cerimonia: l’11 gennaio 2026 al Beverly Hilton di Los Angeles. La serata sarà condotta dalla comica Nikki Glaser. Notabile: tra i candidati per i titoli in lingua originale non figurano film italiani.

