Golden Globe 2026: lista completa delle nomination

La Hollywood Foreign Press ha svelato le nomination per i Golden Globe 2026: una rosa che mette in luce blockbuster, autori di culto e serie tv diventate fenomeno. Tra i candidati spiccano produzioni attese e qualche sorpresa, mentre la corsa verso gli Oscar si profila già intensa.

Film in gara: i titoli che ambiscono al premio maggiore

La lista per il cinema conferma i favoriti e apre a film molto diversi tra loro. Una battaglia dopo l’altra appare tra i più citati, mentre il musical Wicked: For Good porta con sé nomi pop come Ariana Grande.

Miglior film drammatico

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Un semplice incidente

L’agente segreto

Sentimental Value

I peccatori

Miglior film musical o commedia

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice – Non c’è altra scelta

Nouvelle Vague

Una battaglia dopo l’altra

Registi, sceneggiature e colonne sonore in lizza

Registi affermati e autori emergenti si contendono consenso e visibilità. Le nomination abbracciano generi diversi, dal grande cinema di regia alla musica originale.

Registi candidati

Paul Thomas Anderson — Una battaglia dopo l’altra

Ryan Coogler — I peccatori

Guillermo Del Toro — Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi — Un semplice incidente

Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao — Hamnet

Sceneggiature nominate

Una battaglia dopo l’altra

Marty Supreme

I peccatori

Un semplice incidente

Sentimental Value

Hamnet

Colonne sonore e canzoni originali

Colonna sonora: Alexandre Desplat — Frankenstein Ludwig Göransson — I peccatori Johnny Greenwood — Una battaglia dopo l’altra Kangding Ray — Sirat Max Richter — Hamnet Hans Zimmer — F1

Canzone originale: “Dream As One” — Avatar: Fire and Ash “Golden” — KPop Demon Hunters “I Lied To You” — I peccatori “No Place Like Home” — Wicked: For Good “The Girl in the Bubble” — Wicked: For Good “Train Dreams” — Train Dreams



Premi attoriali nel cinema: protagonisti e comprimari

Volti noti e nuove rivelazioni si sfidano nelle categorie principali. Tra i candidati, nomi da blockbuster e da cinema d’autore.

Protagonisti (dramma)

Joel Edgerton — Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac — Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson — The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan — I peccatori

Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White — Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Protagoniste (dramma)

Jessie Buckley — Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence — Die My Love

Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts — After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson — Hedda

Eva Victor — Sorry Baby

Protagonisti (musical/commedia)

Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme

George Clooney — Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio — Una battaglia dopo l’altra

Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun — No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons — Bugonia

Protagoniste (musical/commedia)

Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo — Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti — Una battaglia dopo l’altra

Amanda Seyfried — The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone — Bugonia

Attori e attrici non protagonisti

Migliore attore non protagonista: Benicio Del Toro — Una battaglia dopo l’altra Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein Paul Mescal — Hamnet Sean Penn — Una battaglia dopo l’altra Adam Sandler — Jay Kelly Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value

Migliore attrice non protagonista: Emily Blunt — The Smashing Machine Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value Ariana Grande — Wicked: For Good Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value Amy Madigan — Weapons Teyana Taylor — Una battaglia dopo l’altra



Serie TV: drama e comedy che dominano la stagione

Nel settore televisivo, alcune serie consolidate si ripresentano con forza. Only Murders in the Building mantiene ruoli chiave nelle nomination comedy.

Migliori serie drammatiche

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Scissione (Severance)

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Migliori serie commedia o musical

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Premi attoriali nelle serie (drama)

Sterling K. Brown — Paradise

Diego Luna — Andor

Gary Oldman — Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo — Task

Adam Scott — Scissione (Severance)

Noah Wyle — The Pitt

Premi attoriali nelle serie (commedia)

Adam Brody — Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell — Chad Powers

Seth Rogen — The Studio

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Premi femminili nelle serie

Kathy Bates — Matlock

Britt Lower — Scissione (Severance)

Helen Mirren — Mobland

Bella Ramsey — The Last Of Us

Keri Russell — The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus

Miniserie, performance televisive e ruoli di supporto

Anche le miniserie e i film per la tv raccolgono nomi importanti tra interpreti e supporti tecnici.

Miniserie o film televisivo in gara

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Interpreti in miniserie o film tv

Jacob Elordi — The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti — Black Mirror

Steven Graham — Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam — Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law — Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys — The Beast In Me

Attrici in miniserie o film tv

Claire Danes — The Beast In Me

Rashida Jones — Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried — Long Bright River

Sarah Snook — All Her Fault

Michelle Williams — Dying for Sex

Robin Wright — The Girlfriend

Ruoli non protagonisti in serie e miniserie

Owen Cooper — Adolescence

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Walton Goggins — The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs — The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman — Severance

Ashley Walters — Adolescence

Attrici non protagoniste in serie e miniserie

Carrie Coon — The White Lotus

Erin Doherty — Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder — Hacks

Catherine O’Hara — The Studio

Parker Posey — The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood — The White Lotus

Categorie speciali: animazione, incassi, podcast e stand-up

Le nomination toccano anche forme di intrattenimento diverse dal cinema tradizionale.

Animazione e film d’incasso

Film d’animazione: Arco Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Elio KPop Demon Hunters Little Amélie or the Character of Rain Zootropolis 2

Film per incassi: Avatar: Fire and Ash F1 KPop Demon Hunters Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning I peccatori Weapons Wicked: For Good Zootropolis 2



Stand-up e podcast

Stand-Up Comedy: Bill Maher — Is Anyone Else Seeing This? Brett Goldstein — The Second Best Night of Your Life Kevin Hart — Acting My Age Kumail Nanjiani — Night Thoughts Ricky Gervais — Mortality Sarah Silverman — Postmortem

Podcast: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard Call Her Daddy Good Hang with Amy Poehler The Mel Robbins Podcast Smartless Up First



Appuntamento per la cerimonia: l’11 gennaio 2026 al Beverly Hilton di Los Angeles. La serata sarà condotta dalla comica Nikki Glaser. Notabile: tra i candidati per i titoli in lingua originale non figurano film italiani.

Articoli simili

Vota questo articolo