Golden Globe 2026: lista completa delle nomination

La Hollywood Foreign Press ha svelato le nomination per i Golden Globe 2026: una rosa che mette in luce blockbuster, autori di culto e serie tv diventate fenomeno. Tra i candidati spiccano produzioni attese e qualche sorpresa, mentre la corsa verso gli Oscar si profila già intensa.
Film in gara: i titoli che ambiscono al premio maggiore
La lista per il cinema conferma i favoriti e apre a film molto diversi tra loro. Una battaglia dopo l’altra appare tra i più citati, mentre il musical Wicked: For Good porta con sé nomi pop come Ariana Grande.
Miglior film drammatico
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Un semplice incidente
- L’agente segreto
- Sentimental Value
- I peccatori
Miglior film musical o commedia
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice – Non c’è altra scelta
- Nouvelle Vague
- Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Registi, sceneggiature e colonne sonore in lizza
Registi affermati e autori emergenti si contendono consenso e visibilità. Le nomination abbracciano generi diversi, dal grande cinema di regia alla musica originale.
Registi candidati
- Paul Thomas Anderson — Una battaglia dopo l’altra
- Ryan Coogler — I peccatori
- Guillermo Del Toro — Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi — Un semplice incidente
- Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao — Hamnet
Sceneggiature nominate
- Una battaglia dopo l’altra
- Marty Supreme
- I peccatori
- Un semplice incidente
- Sentimental Value
- Hamnet
Colonne sonore e canzoni originali
- Colonna sonora:
- Alexandre Desplat — Frankenstein
- Ludwig Göransson — I peccatori
- Johnny Greenwood — Una battaglia dopo l’altra
- Kangding Ray — Sirat
- Max Richter — Hamnet
- Hans Zimmer — F1
- Canzone originale:
- “Dream As One” — Avatar: Fire and Ash
- “Golden” — KPop Demon Hunters
- “I Lied To You” — I peccatori
- “No Place Like Home” — Wicked: For Good
- “The Girl in the Bubble” — Wicked: For Good
- “Train Dreams” — Train Dreams
Premi attoriali nel cinema: protagonisti e comprimari
Volti noti e nuove rivelazioni si sfidano nelle categorie principali. Tra i candidati, nomi da blockbuster e da cinema d’autore.
Protagonisti (dramma)
- Joel Edgerton — Train Dreams
- Oscar Isaac — Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson — The Smashing Machine
- Michael B. Jordan — I peccatori
- Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent
- Jeremy Allen White — Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Protagoniste (dramma)
- Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
- Jennifer Lawrence — Die My Love
- Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value
- Julia Roberts — After the Hunt
- Tessa Thompson — Hedda
- Eva Victor — Sorry Baby
Protagonisti (musical/commedia)
- Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
- George Clooney — Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio — Una battaglia dopo l’altra
- Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-Hun — No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons — Bugonia
Protagoniste (musical/commedia)
- Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo — Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti — Una battaglia dopo l’altra
- Amanda Seyfried — The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone — Bugonia
Attori e attrici non protagonisti
- Migliore attore non protagonista:
- Benicio Del Toro — Una battaglia dopo l’altra
- Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal — Hamnet
- Sean Penn — Una battaglia dopo l’altra
- Adam Sandler — Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value
- Migliore attrice non protagonista:
- Emily Blunt — The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande — Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan — Weapons
- Teyana Taylor — Una battaglia dopo l’altra
Serie TV: drama e comedy che dominano la stagione
Nel settore televisivo, alcune serie consolidate si ripresentano con forza. Only Murders in the Building mantiene ruoli chiave nelle nomination comedy.
Migliori serie drammatiche
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Scissione (Severance)
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Migliori serie commedia o musical
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Premi attoriali nelle serie (drama)
- Sterling K. Brown — Paradise
- Diego Luna — Andor
- Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo — Task
- Adam Scott — Scissione (Severance)
- Noah Wyle — The Pitt
Premi attoriali nelle serie (commedia)
- Adam Brody — Nobody Wants This
- Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
- Glen Powell — Chad Powers
- Seth Rogen — The Studio
- Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
Premi femminili nelle serie
- Kathy Bates — Matlock
- Britt Lower — Scissione (Severance)
- Helen Mirren — Mobland
- Bella Ramsey — The Last Of Us
- Keri Russell — The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus
Miniserie, performance televisive e ruoli di supporto
Anche le miniserie e i film per la tv raccolgono nomi importanti tra interpreti e supporti tecnici.
Miniserie o film televisivo in gara
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- The Beast In Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Interpreti in miniserie o film tv
- Jacob Elordi — The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Paul Giamatti — Black Mirror
- Steven Graham — Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam — Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jude Law — Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys — The Beast In Me
Attrici in miniserie o film tv
- Claire Danes — The Beast In Me
- Rashida Jones — Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried — Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook — All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams — Dying for Sex
- Robin Wright — The Girlfriend
Ruoli non protagonisti in serie e miniserie
- Owen Cooper — Adolescence
- Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins — The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs — The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman — Severance
- Ashley Walters — Adolescence
Attrici non protagoniste in serie e miniserie
- Carrie Coon — The White Lotus
- Erin Doherty — Adolescence
- Hannah Einbinder — Hacks
- Catherine O’Hara — The Studio
- Parker Posey — The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood — The White Lotus
Categorie speciali: animazione, incassi, podcast e stand-up
Le nomination toccano anche forme di intrattenimento diverse dal cinema tradizionale.
Animazione e film d’incasso
- Film d’animazione:
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootropolis 2
- Film per incassi:
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
- I peccatori
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootropolis 2
Stand-up e podcast
- Stand-Up Comedy:
- Bill Maher — Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein — The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Hart — Acting My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani — Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais — Mortality
- Sarah Silverman — Postmortem
- Podcast:
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- Smartless
- Up First
Appuntamento per la cerimonia: l’11 gennaio 2026 al Beverly Hilton di Los Angeles. La serata sarà condotta dalla comica Nikki Glaser. Notabile: tra i candidati per i titoli in lingua originale non figurano film italiani.
Martina Fabbri è una giornalista specializzata in cinema e serie TV. Analizza le produzioni con uno sguardo critico e un approccio accessibile, permettendo ai lettori di apprezzare le scelte artistiche dietro ogni opera. I suoi articoli valorizzano sia il cinema italiano sia le grandi produzioni internazionali.